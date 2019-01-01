Orlando Pirates provide injury update on Motshwari, Mabaso and Dlamini

The Buccaneers have provided an update on the fitness of some of their injured players

could be boosted by the return of Ben Motshwari, Abel Mabaso and Kabelo Dlamini for their game against Stellenbosch FC on October 26.

Motshwari has been missing for the Buccaneers for the past four weeks after suffering a Grade 2 injury on his knee.

Mabaso, on the other hand, is still recovering from a Grade 1 hamstring tear, but he continues to train with the club's Biokineticist and is expected to join his teammates at the training grounds at the end of this week.

According to Pirates, Dlamini, who has featured prominently for Rhulani Mokwena's team in recent weeks, picked up a knock against last week but will be reassessed on Thursday before he could return to rejoin his Pirates teammates.

"Motshwari is nearing full recovery however there will be no rushing the 28-year old back to the field to avoid reaggravating the injury. Motshwari is said to be doing well and is experiencing minimal discomfort on the site of the injury. He will continue to undergo rehabilitation as they work on getting the hard-running midfielder back to full training," reads a statement on the Bucs website.

"According to the medical team, versatile player Abel Mabaso is nearing full recovery from a Grade 1 hamstring tear that he suffered two weeks ago. Mabaso, who is yet to feature this season, is currently training with the Biokineticist and is expected to return to full training at the end of the week."

"Meanwhile, Kabelo Dlamini picked up a knock in the three-all draw against Cape Town City over the weekend. The 23-year old is currently undergoing physiotherapy treatment and will be reassessed on Thursday before being cleared to join the rest of the team."