Orlando Pirates' new attacker Patrick Maswanganyi is looking ahead and beyond the local scene as he has revealed his target for the coming season.

Maswanganyi enjoying great pre-season

Scored couple of goals in friendly matches

25-year-old has his sights on Caf Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED: The Buccaneers' new recruit Maswanganyi has been the livewire in pre-season for Jose Riveiro's side having netted in a couple of local club friendlies before he set the scene alight in Spain.

He was bought from SuperSport United where he spent one season. It is not a secret that the Buccaneers are looking to dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns from their comfortable seat in the Premier Soccer League - but the striker already has his sights set on higher ground.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The Champions League means a lot for this team and it’s a great opportunity to test our skills and play against the best. So the message I have for the fans is to please keep supporting the players and believing in us. We will keep trying to improve and give our best every single game," Maswanganyi reiterated the club's Champions League dream as per TimesLives.

"It’s a great feeling to be part of this club. I’m really enjoying myself so far," Maswanganyi added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He joins Bucs at a time where the likes of Kermit Erasmus and Monnapule Saleng are doing well for the side, while he came along with Zakhele Lepasa as the duo were at Matsatsantsa A Pitori last season. While competition is expected to be intense for places in the front line, Maswanganyi says the camaraderie shown to him is overwhelming.

"My teammates are incredible and they have really helped me to settle in. In my time here I’ve already improved in my skills and movement and that’s what I want to do. I want to learn more about football, and this is a big team and proud club and I want to be a part of the history of Pirates," he said.

WHAT'S NEXT: Pirates will play La Liga side Las Palmas in their final game on Wednesday.