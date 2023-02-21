Striker Ndumiso Mabena insists Scott Chickelday's tenure benefited Orlando Pirates, who are still scoring goals after the tactician's exit.

Chickelday was brought to sharpen Bucs' attack

Pirates scored 11 goals in five matches

Mabena explains how the Soweto team benefited

WHAT HAPPENED: Mabena lauded the impact the former strikers' coach had on Pirates before his contract expired.

With the Soweto Derby set for Saturday, goals will be vital and Mabena insists Bucs are still reaping from the sessions Chickelday had with the team.

WHAT HE SAID: "He added a lot of value in the attacking third. With all the goals that we scored when he was around, it was what we were doing in training. Set pieces, finishing... it is those drills we do at training," Mabena said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

"He is gone now but we are still continuing with the scoring. We have learned a lot from him.

"As mature as we are, a month was enough for us because we are still scoring. We have not forgotten what we learned from him. We are still scoring goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates scored 11 goals in the five matches they played with Chickelday still with the club. It was a short but exciting spell for the tactician.

After his exit, they played Maritzburg United recently in the Premier Soccer League and won 2-1. This season, the Sea Robbers have scored more than two goals in the league just twice - against Golden Arrows where they won 3-1 before defeating Stellenbosch 4-1. Interestingly, Chickelday was still working with the team.

Pirates are chasing the Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League qualification, meaning it will be vital for them to continue scoring.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mabena, who has featured for Pirates just once this season, might be included as Bucs hope to end their four-match losing streak against Chiefs.