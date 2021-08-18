'Orlando Pirates players were close to the coach' - Davids opens up about Zinnbauer's departure

The local tactician has explained that the former Hamburger SV manager had a good relationship with his charges

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids has revealed that Josef Zinnbauer's resignation shocked the players.

The German tactician decided to step down as the Soweto giants' head coach on Monday after he failed to guide the team to the MTN8 Semi-finals as Bucs lost 2-1 to Swallows FC on Saturday.

Zinnbauer had been in charge of Pirates for two-and-half years and he ended the club's six-year trophy drought by guiding the team to the 2020 MTN8 title triumph.

Davids admitted that they are disappointed by the 50-year-old's decision to resign when speaking at the 2021/22 PSL season launch in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

"When a coach resigns, it’s really disappointing. The club is shocked, the players were shocked,” Davids told the media.

“But it’s immediately setting that reset button, and then looking forward. What stares us in the face is Stellenbosch and it’s really important we have a good start to the new season."

Davids and fellow Bucs assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi will be in charge of the team when they take on Stellenbosch FC in their opening league game of the season on Saturday.

The 40-year-old mentor disclosed that the players were close to Zinnbauer, but he pointed out that they have to move on quickly and focus on their clash with Stellies.

“A lot of players were close to the coach, he had a good relationship with them,” Davids continued.

“So, immediately, they had to take the news and get back onto the training field. It’s about making that switch; putting your emotions aside, and looking forward to what we are working for."

Davids has taken charge of a PSL club before having served as the Maritzburg United head coach between July 2017 and December 2018.

The retired striker led the Team of Choice to their first-ever major cup final as they lost to Free State Stars in the 2018 Nedbank Cup final.

While Ncikazi joined the Buccaneers' technical team as Zinnbauer's second assistant in June this year after a successful season with Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The 52-year-old mentor steered Arrows to their highest ever finish in the PSL as the Durban-based side finished fourth in the league.

He also had a short stint as the Maritzburg head coach between July and September 2015.