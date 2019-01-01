Orlando Pirates players must wear the jersey with pride - Mark Fish

The 1995 African champion has backed the Buccaneers to beat Amakhosi on Saturday and do well in the upcoming season

Former captain Mark Fish is certainly a fan of the new Buccaneers shirt, which was unveiled on Monday, just in time for the start of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

The jersey is a tribute to the team which conquered Africa in 1995, and Fish stated he is grateful for the club and the technical sponsor for using the likes of Edward Motale to inspire the current generation of players.

“I think the shirt is an inspiration to the guys and the current squad. I like the fact they have used former players such as 'Magents' (Motale) to inspire the guys,” Fish told Goal.

“To players like Happy Jele, I am hopeful that they will wear the jersey with pride because we used to wear the same jersey with my teammates like [Dumisa] Ngobe and Magents.

“It is inspiring and I am grateful the club and the sponsor who have introduced something that will inspire the guys. That is the jersey we used to wear and these are the players that left a lasting legacy at Pirates.

“As Pirates fans, many of them expect the club to be successful and that is in the form of winning trophies. We will remember the club finished outside of the top eight a few seasons ago and last season they reached the second spot.

“The brand of football they are playing is great to watch and I am hopeful they will be successful this season with that jersey.".

On the likes of Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu, who recently joined the Soweto giants from , the former Bafana Bafana star is optimistic they will prove to be astute signings.

“Orlando Pirates have always had a big squad, generally a strong squad and we expect the club to add quality whenever there is an opportunity to get great players,” Fish continued.

“I am confident with the new guys who just joined the club, they will fight harder and compete to improve the club. We know to play domestically and in the is demanding and the technical team has done a good job to beef up the squad along with the club’s ambitions."

When asked about the upcoming Soweto Derby match, where the Ghost will face old rivals at the FNB Stadium in the CBL Cup, the retired defender expects his former club to win.

“We know the fans are talking about this game all over the country and beyond, but we also know it’s always a tough match when these two teams meet,” he added.

“It’s a Derby, Chiefs will want to win it, but Pirates will also want to win it. As much as it’s a friendly game, we expect to see a good brand of football and the mentality of the players.

“I have to give respect to Chiefs, I know they didn’t do well last season and are more like in a rebuilding phase, but I expect Pirates to emerge victorious."