Orlando Pirates players look like they are not interested - Lane compares Bucs to Mamelodi Sundowns

Former Orlando Pirates defender Gavin Lane has taken a swipe at the Buccaneers for the rough patch the club has hit.

Pirates have hit a rough patch in their PSL campaign

That has put pressure on coach Riveiro

But club legend Lane backs Riveiro while blaming players

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to Cape Town City on Saturday in what was their third successive Premier Soccer League defeat.

Lane says the problem at Pirates lies in their players and not coach Jose Riveiro. The ex-Buccaneers defender has attacked the attitude of Pirates players as responsible for the team's poor form.

WHAT LANE SAID: “I just think players must look at themselves as individuals and ask themselves what is going on. Why are we not performing the way we are supposed to perform?” asked Lane as per Sowetan Live.

“I think each individual player must look at themselves and say ‘we are playing for the supporters, the badge and a huge club’. They have to take their own leadership and it’s up to them to pick up the pieces. I mean, it’s terrible.

“It is not good news for any team, especially a big club like Pirates to lose three in a row. It is a difficult one and everyone will say let the coach go, but who are you going to bring in?

“It is always difficult to change the coaches all the time. It is easy if you are watching from the outside and say ‘let's get rid of the coach because he is bad news’. But is it him or his tactics wrong? Or is it the players not performing up to the standard?

“If you look at the Sundowns team, the whole bench and everyone looks happy and comfortable in their positions and every player wants to play for the team. But with Pirates players, they look like they are not interested.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The difficult run of form has seen the Soweto giants slide down to eighth on the table with 18 points fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Playing catch-up with Sundowns could prove to be a difficult task for the Soweto giants. It could also become a huge challenge for them to finish in the top three and book a spot to play continental football next season. Teams above them like SuperSport United, Richards Bay, Cape Town City and Golden Arrows appear highly competitive.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES: Having returned from the Mother City, Pirates face what looks like a tough fixture at home to Arrows next Saturday.