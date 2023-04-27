Orlando Pirates players don't know what it means to play for the Buccaneers - Modise tears into Riveiro's men

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Teko Modise has taken a swipe at the Soweto giants’ players, alleging they do not understand representing the club.

Pirates have made 13 signings alone this season

But most of them have been struggling

Modise points out what he believes is the problem

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers have already missed out on this season’s Premier Soccer League title after Mamelodi Sundowns reclaimed a sixth straight crown. That has exerted more pressure on Pirates to win the biggest prize in South African football.

But Modise feels some of the current Soweto giants’ players are out of touch with the club's culture. This season alone, Pirates signed 13 players under coach Jose Riveiro but they only have the MTN8 to show for it.

WHAT MODISE SAID: “There aren’t too many players within the Pirates structure that know what it means to play for that club,” Mofise told iDiski Times.

“So, therefore, you don’t have a reference to be able to show yes, when Happy [Jele] was there, he understands what it means to play for Orlando Pirates.

“So sometimes players, they think that they’d have time to adjust, to adapt to it. But you don’t have time, because when you’re playing for such big teams, you playing high tempo games, you playing a big game every game, because everybody’s out there to try and knock you out.

“And when you play for smaller teams, you only have six games, those big six games in a season. So that’s the difference when you have to come to such big teams. You must understand that you need to have that type of performance week in, week out, so that’s the pressure that most players can’t handle.

"When you join Orlando Pirates, you need to be ready – mentally, and physically. Because what comes with that team is totally different.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Modise’s remarks come as Pirates have gone for just over a decade without winning the PSL title. Since being crowned league champions at the end of the 2011/12 season, the Buccaneers have struggled to win it again.

They have watched Sundowns’ relentlessness in domestic football while finding it difficult to break the Brazilians’ dominance.

Another major trophy eluding Pirates is the Nedbank Cup which they last claimed in 2014. But they still have a chance to win it although they face old nemesis Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Soweto giants are preparing to visit TS Galaxy for Sunday's league game at Mbombela Stadium.