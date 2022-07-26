Orlando Pirates players back Riveiro, hail coach’s philosophy

The Spaniard’s arrivals divided opinion among the Buccaneers fans as well as PSL followers in general

Orlando Pirates defender Innocent Maela has described Jose Riveiro as “amazing” while Vincent Pule has lauded the new coach’s system of play.

Riveiro was announced as Pirates coach at the end of June to spark mixed reactions about his appointment.

The Buccaneers job is Riveiro’s first in Africa and he arrived without a proven record in Finland where he secured his first professional job.

“So far so good. It’s been three or four weeks working with the new coach. He’s been amazing and as players we really enjoy it,” said Maela as per Times Live

“You can see he’s a coach who has a clear game plan, who adapts to every game we play and a coach who gets excited to see his players expressing themselves.

“Obviously the difference between our football and the football of where he comes from is just the tempo, but he’s impressed with our technical ability.

"He knows SA footballers have so much talent, but he also knows there’s a lot of room for improvement.

“So yes, so far so good, and I can’t tell you what people should expect because we’re still working in pre-season and I can’t give much away.”

Pule also dismisses doubts about the Spaniard who faces the task of helping Pirates end a decade-long dry spell without winning the PSL title.

“The philosophy he wants [is for] us to play attractive football and we are getting to understand him the way he wants us to play,” Pule said, according to Sowetan Live.

“He wants us to play attractive football so we can get the fans back to the stadiums and enjoy watching the club.

"You can see at training sessions that he wants us to play attractive football and he wants us to work very hard to understand his philosophy.”

Riveiro arrived at Pirates to find a team that struggled in front of goal and had signed strikers Evidence Makgopa and Bienvenu Eva Nga to fix their attacking frailties.

While Makgopa had managed just four league goals in 28 games last season, Eva Nga was one of the three players who managed to score double figures after Peter Shalulile and Victor Letsoalo.

“I think our finishing has to improve this season because [last season] we created a lot of chances and we couldn’t wrap up the games because we didn’t score,” Pule added.

“Coming into this season I think we have to bury our chances because we can create enough chances to win the game.”