A win over Chippa United could give Orlando Pirates the platform they need

The Sea Robbers are eyeing an 11th consecutive win over the Chilli Boys, who have not beaten the Buccaneers since May 2016

A convincing victory for Orlando Pirates over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening is just what Bucs need ahead of a challenging run of fixtures this month.

Since losing to Golden Arrows at the start of February, the Sea Robbers have been on a good run of form and have won six and drawn one of their last seven matches.

The 3-0 win over Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy and the 3-1 victory in the Nedbank Cup against Maritzburg United aside, though, and Pirates' wins have mainly been edgy encounters.

One instance of that was a tight 1-0 win over second-tier side Uthongathi in the Nedbank Cup and another example was their 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic earlier this week.

Even though Celtic played the entire second half with a man short after Ndumiso Mabena was sent off, Bucs struggled to create many clearcut chances and actually had goalkeeper Richard Ofori to thank for making a couple of big saves.

In the end it took a moment of brilliance from Fortune Makaringe to win the game.

Bucs, however, can't keep on relying on their midfielders to conjure up goals, and could really do with some more firepower up front, where they've had major injury problems.

Against Phunya Sele Sele though, two of their previously injured strikers, Gabadinho Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabasa, made cameo appearances off the bench.

The two, Mhango especially, were both amongst the goals for Bucs last season and potentially come back into the team just at the right time – as the season reaches the business end, and with Pirates still in with a chance of winning the domestic league title, the Nedbank Cup and the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Chippa match could now provide a great opportunity for the pair to get some game-time and build up some sharpness, and on current form, Bucs should certainly be getting the better of the Chilli Boys.

Article continues below

A solid win over Chippa would provide a nice platform going forward for the month – next up for Pirates after that game is two very tough Confederation Cup games – away to Tunisian giants ES Setif, and then at home against Nigerian club Enyimba.

And after that, Bucs take on their old foes Kaizer Chiefs, looking for a fourth victory this season against the Glamour Boys.

If Pirates can start to build that all-important momentum, starting with the Chippa game, they should be in with a great chance to challenge for more trophies, to add to their MTN8 title this season, come April and then May.