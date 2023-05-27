Orlando Pirates penalty! Were Sekhukhune United robbed by referee in Nedbank Cup final?

Tapelo Xoki scored a controversial penalty for Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final against Sekhukhune United.

Pirates & Sekhukhune met in Nedbank Cup final

Bucs eliminated Chiefs

Babina Noko went past Stellenbosch

WHAT HAPPENED: Sekhukhune opened the scoring after 12 minutes thanks to Sibusiso Vilakazi who capitalized on Pirates' poor defending.

CONTROVERSIAL PENALTY: In the stroke of halftime Victor Letsoalo went down in his own area after what he felt was a foul from a Bucs player.

The referee ignored him; and Thembinkosi Lorch forced Letsoalo - who was still down in the danger zone, to handle the ball.

The official pointed to the spot amid protests from Babina Noko players. Tapelo Xoki sent the keeper the wrong way to level matters.

What do you say? Was it a penalty?