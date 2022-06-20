Orlando Pirates part ways with Mabaso, Monare as Makgopa, Eva Nga signings confirmed

The Soweto heavyweights have also announced the exit of Kwanda Mngonyama, Justice Chabalala, and Elson Sithole

Abel Mabaso, Kwanda Mngonyama and Thabang Monare are part of the six players who have been released by Orlando Pirates in their bid to strengthen for the new Premier Soccer League campaign.

In the concluded campaign, Mabaso played 18 PSL matches for the Bucs, scoring a goal and providing three assists in the process. However, he has been seen as surplus to requirements at the Buccaneers.

The Soweto heavyweights struggled for consistency in the domestic competitions and went on to finish outside the Caf competition places. However, they reached the final of the Caf Confederation Cup final but lost to RS Berkane 5-4 in the shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Who has been released?

Through their official website, Pirates veteran goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands will be considered in another role while negotiations with Monare over extension bore no fruits.

"The Club can confirm that the following players will not be part of the new season, Kwanda Mngonyama, Abel Mabaso, Justice Chabalala, Elson Sithole, Wayne Sandilands, Thabang Monare," the club confirmed through their official portal.

Backpagepix

"Sandilands’ contract comes to an end on June 30 and will not be renewed; however, the club is currently in discussions with Management regarding another role at the Club.

"The club can also confirm that contractual discussions with Monare have collapsed as the two parties could not agree on terms.

"The club would like to wish the players well in their future endeavours."

Who has been signed?

Bucs took the opportunity to confirm the new arrivals for the forthcoming campaign.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to confirm the signing of Evidence Makgopa, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Miguel Timm and Azola Matrose," the PSL side continued.

Article continues below

"The quartet will form part of pre-season preparations which commence this week."

Pirates struggled to a sixth-place finish with 44 points.