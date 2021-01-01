Orlando Pirates part ways with coach Plaine after ES Setif draw

The Frenchman lauded Bucs as one of the biggest clubs in Africa as he said his goodbyes to the Houghton-based giants

Orlando Pirates technical team member Franck Plaine has announced his departure following the Soweto giants' clash with ES Setif.

The Buccaneers managed to hold the Algerian giants to a 0-0 draw in their opening Caf Confederation Cup Group A match in Ghana on Wednesday night.

Plaine has been serving as Pirates' strength and conditioning coach, but he has now parted ways with Houghton-based giants with two months left in the current campaign.

The Frenchman took to his official Twitter account to reveal the news almost three years after joining the Soweto giants.

“My time at Orlando Pirates has come to an end. One door shut, another one opens," Plaine wrote.

"I want [to] thank Orlando Pirates for the opportunity to work with one of the biggest clubs in Africa, thank all collaborators and management of OPFC, thank all players and fans.

"I felt part of the family."

The Buccaneers brought in Plaine along with goalkeeper coach Andrew Sparkes and first-team performance analyst Darian Wilken prior to the start of the 2018/19 season.

Plaine was announced as the club's new head of performance and he replaced Andre Volsteedt, who had left Pirates for French rugby club Stade Francais.

The former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) reserve team fitness coach served as Pirates assistant coach following the departure of Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic in August 2019.

Plaine and Fadlu Davids worked under caretaker coach Mokwena for four months between August and December 2019.

This changed in December 2019 after the Buccaneers appointed Josef Zinnbauer as the club's new head coach.

Plaine then returned to his position as the strength and conditioning coach and he has now left the Soweto giants.

He has also worked for French Football Federation (FFF) as a fitness coach.