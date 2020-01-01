Orlando Pirates out to stun FC Nantes in eSports club friendly
Orlando Pirates will take on FC Nantes in three eSports international friendly games on Wednesday.
The Buccaneers are hoping to bounce back to winning ways following a defeat to Italian Serie A side AS Roma last week Friday.
Muhammad Faiz Mahomed, who was representing Pirates, was defeated by Roma's Nathan "Zelonius" Horton in a best-of-three international friendly game.
The reigning Tshwane Gaming Nights tournament champion will now face Brunet Florian of Nantes in another best-of-three international friendly encounter.
Florian took part in last year's Spring eLigue1 (Xbox tournament) and he managed to reach the final.
Nantes have also been busy playing international friendly games as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.
The Yellow House secured victories over Italian Serie A clubs SS Lazio and US Sassuolo this week.
The three games featuring two 85 rated teams will be streamed live on the Pirates Twitch TV channel.
The first game is scheduled to start at 19h00 South African time.
☠🎮🚨 NEXT MATCH 🚨— Pirates eSports (@esportspirates) April 21, 2020
🌍 International Friendly
⚽️ @FCNantesEsports (@FCNantes) vs @esportspirates (@orlandopirates)
🕹 @FCNFlorian 🇨🇵 vs 🏴☠️ @UnFaizdd
🌟 #FIFA20 85 Rated Teams
📅 22.04.20
🕖 7pm
🥅 Best of 3
📺 LIVE 👉🏿 https://t.co/BLzXRwFqQy
🕹 @TrustGaming
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/JIlpLwnHkk
Le 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲 de cette semaine ⚡— FC Nantes Esports (@FCNantesEsports) April 20, 2020
👉 5 showmatchs internationaux
👉 1 tournoi #VALORANT
👉 1 week-end #FUTChampions
👉 2 soirées chill
Vous êtes prêts ? pic.twitter.com/3BcAlnzyPw