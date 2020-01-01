Orlando Pirates out to stun FC Nantes in eSports club friendly

The Buccaneers will be looking to return to winning ways against an in-form Yellow House side

will take on FC in three eSports international friendly games on Wednesday.



The Buccaneers are hoping to bounce back to winning ways following a defeat to Italian side AS last week Friday.



Muhammad Faiz Mahomed, who was representing Pirates, was defeated by Roma's Nathan "Zelonius" Horton in a best-of-three international friendly game.

The reigning Tshwane Gaming Nights tournament champion will now face Brunet Florian of Nantes in another best-of-three international friendly encounter.

Florian took part in last year's Spring eLigue1 (Xbox tournament) and he managed to reach the final.



Nantes have also been busy playing international friendly games as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.



The Yellow House secured victories over Italian Serie A clubs SS and US this week.

The three games featuring two 85 rated teams will be streamed live on the Pirates Twitch TV channel.

The first game is scheduled to start at 19h00 South African time.