Orlando Pirates out to avoid an unwanted hat-trick

The Buccaneers have won the Nedbank Cup twice since the sponsors took over in 2008 - the Soweto side triumphed in 2011 and most recently in 2014

Having crashed out of the Nedbank Cup at the round of 32 for the last two consecutive seasons, Orlando Pirates can ill afford to lose to first division side Uthongathi.

The Sea Robbers host the KwaZulu-Natal side at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon, a 15:00 kick-off.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, in his second season at the club, managed to guide Bucs to their first trophy in six seasons when they won the MTN8 final by beating Bloemfontein Celtic two months ago.

However, their league form has been patchy, especially since the turn of the year, and Zinnbauer has been coming under increasing pressure from the fans. So much so that club captain Happy Jele felt the need to defend the German this week.

The bottom line is, the pressure will ramp up big time on Zinnbauer if his side crashes out in the first round of the Nedbank Cup.

Recent history against Bucs

Pirates' last two Nedbank Cups have ended in major disappointment. In 2019 they lost 6-5 on penalties to Black Leopards after the scores had been locked at 1-1 after 120 minutes.

In last year's edition, Pirates lost to Bidvest Wits by the same 6-5 scoreline on spot-kicks. This was after Gift Motupa scored in the 120th minute to level the scores at 3-3 and take the tie to penalties.

It wasn't a lot better in 2018 as the Soweto side crashed out 1-0 to Cape Town City in the round of 16.

And prior to that, they lost two consecutive finals, both against SuperSport United; 4-1 in 2017 and 3-2 in 2016.

There will certainly be a feeling at the club that they have unfinished business in the competition, which they have won eight times including under previous sponsors of the tournament.

Article continues below

Former Buccaneer to return to Orlando





Issa Sarr, now 34, has played six league matches for Uthongathi this term. The Senegal-born midfielder won the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout during his time with Platinum Stars, ahead of signing for Pirates. It was Pirates who Stars beat in both those cup finals. Sarr started in both of Bucs' losing finals in the Nedbank Cup against SuperSport.

Other former PSL players on Uthongathi's books are Zimbabwean marksman Clive Augusto, who spent a season with Maritzburg United, as well as Philani Shange, the former Golden Arrows and AmaZulu midfielder.