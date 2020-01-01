Orlando Pirates out of PSL title race, only four teams can win the coveted trophy

The Buccaneers have had a below-par season coupled with three coaching appointments and they are now aiming at doing better next season

will again finish the season without a major trophy as they are now mathematically out of the title race.

There are now four teams still in with a chance to lift the coveted trophy with and likely to battle it out for the title, but and SuperSport United both have an outside chance of snatching it at the death.

Pirates 1-0 loss to coupled with Chiefs' 1-1 draw at home against Stellenbosch FC saw Josef Zinnbauer's men fall 10 points behind their nemesis.

And with only three games left for the Buccaneers this season, that simply means they cannot catch Chiefs even if Ernst Middendorp's charges lose all their remaining matches.

Looking at how they started the season, it was always going to be a mountain to climb for the Sea Robbers to beat the likes of Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns to the league title.

Losing Micho Sredojevic very early in the season was a huge blow, and Rhulani Mokwena's tenure didn't produce the results the management had expected hence the decision to replace him with Zinnbauer in December 2019.

Even after his promising start to life at Pirates, the German mentor maintained Pirates were not in for the league title - and he was proven right this past weekend.

"Firstly, it's important that we work from game to game, it's [been] like this even before the 'bubble'," said Zinnbauer to the media after the Cape Town City game.

"Every time the question comes of what are we fighting for in terms of the cups, or third or second place," he added.

Zinnbauer has now shifted focus on next season - and has no choice but to prepare for the new 2020/21 campaign.

Of course, he came in with no proper mandate but to steer the Bucs ship back into the ocean and be able to compete again.

And he has done exactly that, although the results have not been forthcoming in recent months.

Those who know where Pirates were before Zinnbauer's arrival would agree that the 50-year-old did a tremendous job in the short period of time he has been in .

"I've always said we just work towards the next games and we prepare the squad for next season – this is the target that we have," he added as he shifts focus on finishing the season on a high.

"But we want to play and win the games – this is the first target, and the next game is the same."

Winning consistently and challenging for league honours next season is non-negotiable for the Buccaneers but before then, Zinnbauer has to use the remaining games to see who to keep and who to let go in order to build a solid team.

The one thing he agrees on is that it's only through winning that he can be able to make a fair assessment of where his team is ahead of next season.

"We want to win games, and when we win games then we can improve the squad easier, and when we lose games then it's not so easy," added Zinnbauer.

Pirates last lifted the league title in 2012 when Augusto Palacios was the interim coach - and their last major piece of silver was in 2014 with Vladimir Vermezovic delivering the Nedbank Cup before leaving the club.

So, it's been six full seasons without a trophy, and Zinnbauer understands the pressure he finds himself under, going into the new season.

After dropping so many points since the restart, Pirates fans were hopeful of finishing third and returning to continental football but Zinnbauer can be forgiven if he fails to achieve that - because after all he only came in midway through the season and there was very little he could have done in his last eight months with the club - four months of which went to waste due to the coronavirus pandemic.