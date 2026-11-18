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The Buccaneers winger is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about talents in South African football following a string of influential displays for both club and country. The Bafana Bafana star has now received significant backing to elevate his game even further and challenge for the league's top individual honours.

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High praise

Oswin Appollis continues to make his mark on the international stage, with his latest display earning him further praise from former forward James Mothibi, who believes the winger's consistency speaks volumes about his quality. Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Mothibi highlighted Appollis' ability to deliver whether handed a starting role or introduced from the bench, pointing to his impressive contributions for both club and country.

"Look, Oswin Appollis has always been doing well, whether he has been starting games or coming on as a substitute. The main thing is that he has been performing. He has been performing at club level and in the national team, and that speaks volumes about the kind of quality player that he is," he xplained.

'The boy has been consistent'

Mothibi believes this reliability is exactly what separates great players from the rest of the pack. "For me, the boy has been consistent in delivering whenever he is on the field, and that's the most important thing. With so many games still to play in the season, he is my candidate to go on and become a contender for the Player of the Season award," Mothibi added during his analysis.

However, he also issued a caveat regarding the winger's chances of claiming individual silverware.

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Game time needed

He noted that regular game time will be essential for Appollis to stay in the conversation, stating, "But obviously, he will need to play regularly in the upcoming matches this season. He needs to feature more for Pirates to improve his chances of achieving that." Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is well aware of the talent at his disposal but remains cautious about overworking his star asset.

This management strategy is designed to ensure that the winger remains fresh for the business end of the campaign, where the Buccaneers will be competing for multiple trophies.