Orlando Pirates' 'Operation Festive Season' on track after win over Polokwane City - Mokwena

The 34-year-old tactician has revealed that Bucs aim to win their last two league matches in 2019 as an early Christmas gift for their fans

coach Rhulani Mokwena has lauded the club's fans as the best supporters in the country.

This comes after the Buccaneers returned to winning ways in the Premier Soccer League ( ) with 3-2 win over at home on Tuesday night.

Mokwena revealed that they plan to win their final two league games of the year as a gift for their loyal supporters.

“We know what we have to do. With the last three games, we have termed it “Operation Festive Season”. We want to make it up to our fans," Mokwena told the media.

"We want to send them off during the festive season on a good note and are doing this for them, to be honest.

"The next two games, three including this one, is for our supporters. We are going to do our best to make sure we sign off Christmas cards with three points [in each game]."

The Buccaneers will be away to FC on December 7, before hosting Black on December 21 ahead of the Christmas break.

The former assistant coach explained that the Happy People are the best fans as they always push the team during their matches.

“You saw how they pushed us [against Polokwane City], I call them the best supporters in the country,” Mokwena added.

“They push us and have high expectations. That is what Pirates supporters must do, they want the best from their team and have a very deep knowledge of the game.

"They know when things are right and not right, and they know the reasons behind it, so I call them the best.”