Orlando Pirates open to facing Mamelodi Sundowns opponents Al Ahly - Mbele

The Buccaneers have explained why it would be difficult for them to schedule a match against the Red Devils

have dismissed reports indicating they will take on Egyptian powerhouse next month.

The Red Devils have been pitted against Pirates' rivals in this season's Caf quarter-final tie.

News coming out of indicated Al Ahly were set to face the Buccaneers two days before they battle with Sundowns in the second-leg clash which will be played in Pretoria on March 6.

However, Pirates' administrative manager Floyd Mbele has moved swiftly to refute the rumours.

“Al Ahly did not send us letters about a friendly match during the coming period, and we do not know anything about this,” Mbele told the Egyptian sports website, FilGoal.

“It is difficult to hold any match during the coming period because of the busy schedule.

"We will play the derby against , as well as we will face Lamontville and Sundowns during the same month."

The Bucs official did state they would be open to taking on the most decorated football club in Africa as they have good relations.

“We welcome Al Ahly at any time. They are like brothers to us, like Sundowns, and we have good relations with them. I wish them success in their clash," he added.

Pirates defeated Al Ahly 1-0 in their last meeting which was the 2015 Caf Confederation Cup semi-final second-leg clash at Orlando Stadium.