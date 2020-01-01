Orlando Pirates on who will replace Mokwena as Zinnbauer's assistant

The former Buccaneers assistant coach joined Chippa United on Wednesday, leaving a void in Josef Zinnbauer's backroom staff

are yet to make up their mind on finding head coach Josef Zinnbauer a new assistant to replace Rhulani Mokwena who left the club.

confirmed Mokwena’s arrival in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Fadlu Davids has recently been the only assistant to Zinnbauer since the start of the year when Mokwena went on leave before the latter’s eventual departure.

More teams

Orlando Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele said they have not yet decided on replacing Mokwena.

Article continues below

“We haven’t even reached that thought. Rhulani has left us and is at Chippa and the club released a statement about his departure,” Mbele told IOL.

“The technical team will give us [an] indication if they want to beef up the technical team or not.”

Zinnbauer might want to select his own understudy to replace Mokwena.