Orlando Pirates on Maphanga’s future after failed Chippa United move

Despite the Soweto giants’ announcement the left-back will join the Chilli Boys, it seems he will not head to the Eastern Cape after all

administrative officer Floyd Mbele has explained defender Phetso Maphanga’s situation at the giants.

This comes after the Buccaneers announced the left-footed player had joined last month, but he was not part of the players that were unveiled by the Chilli Boys on Friday.

“We are still talking to his agent, we are having that conversation to sort out his future,” Mbele told Goal.

Maphanga, Diamond Thopola, Caio Marcelo and Gladwin Shitolo were shipped out to the Port Elizabeth-based club by Pirates.

It was reported the young Brazilian defender Marcelo opted against heading to Chippa and Bucs terminated his contract, while Shitolo has since joined Lamontville .

“We are talking to his agent. We need to sort out one or two things,” he concluded.

In addition, Maphanga’s situation follows the one of Thabo Rakhale and Thabo Matlaba who were loaned out to Chippa, but reports surfaced the duo was reluctant.

Although Rakhale eventually moved to the Chilli Boys to revive his career with the team and Matlaba stayed with Pirates until he was released by the club last month and he has since joined Black .

With Maphanga’s future yet to be decided, it remains to be seen if he will stay with Pirates in the new 2019/20 season.

The 25-year-old player has featured in only four matches in the PSL since joining Bucs from Chippa in January 2018.

Article continues below

He spent the second round of the 2018/19 season on loan at Chippa and he made only three appearances in the league.