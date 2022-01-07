Orlando Pirates official arrested, while PSL prosecutor digs into the TS Galaxy saga

Orlando Police have confirmed the arrest of an Orlando Pirates official for common assault, while newly-appointed Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu says the Buccaneers-TS Galaxy fracas is also already on his desk.

A brawl, captured on video, occurred between TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi and Pirates’ security personnel on December 11 as the former was being denied entry into Orlando Stadium.

Moments later inside the stadium, a Pirates official is alleged to have slapped a counterpart from the Rockets who went on to lay a charge with the police.

Last month, TS Galaxy media officer Minenhle Mkhize vowed to teach his counterpart at Pirates, Thandi Merafe a lesson after he opened a case of assault against her at Orlando Police Station.

Mkhize was allegedly slapped by Merafe before the Buccaneers secured a 2-0 win over the Rockets in a PSL game which was played at the iconic stadium,

The South African Police Services has now confirmed that they have made an arrest.

“A case was opened, a suspect arrested and released at the same time as it was a common assault case, that’s all I can say,” Captain Nomvula Mbense of Orlando Police told Times Live.

“The docket will be taken to court on January 11 for a decision by prosecutors on whether to prosecute, call for further investigation or if there is no case that can be successfully prosecuted.”

The incident appears to have invited the wrath of the PSL on Pirates.

Majavu said they are not concerned about the police case opened against the Buccaneers official as they will handle things from the football side.

“I don’t know if this matter is headed to the courts, all I am saying is that, from a football point of view, the matter that has been handed over to me and is receiving attention,” said Majavu as per Sowetan Live.

“I wrote to TS Galaxy to inform them what I am telling you now. I wrote to them in December and they acknowledged my letter. If somebody was arrested that has got nothing to do with me [or the league’s prosecutor].

“The issue is from a football point of view. I am not in control of what happens at the courts, that is a separate process and I cannot comment on that. I am telling you what the PSL is doing on the matter from a misconduct point of view and I am telling you now that I have not made my decision [yet].”

It is yet to be known when the PSL will hand down judgement on this matter and the scuffle between Sukazi and Pirates’ security personnel.

Majavu said he contacted Sukazi concerning the melee outside Orlando Stadium.

Article continues below

“I have written to Tim Sukazi and I am dealing with the matter and will make an announcement soon. I can’t say anything more than that,” said Majavu.

During Wednesday’s press confederacy, Majavu told the media the PSL has a backlog of cases and they will try to clear some of them by the end of January while promising to also make huge progress by season-end.