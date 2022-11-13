‘Orlando Pirates now better than I found them’ – Riveiro despite Mamelodi Sundowns defeat

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has said the Premier Soccer League side is now better than he found it.

Riveiro has been in charge for four months

Spaniard led Soweto Giants to MTN8 success

Points out what Bucs must improve on

WHAT HAPPENED? Riveiro was appointed to take charge of the Soweto giants before the season began.

He has already led Bucs to their first trophy of the campaign after they saw off AmaZulu and lifted the MTN8.

They overcame a strong side on their way to the final, as they swept aside Sundowns 3-0 in the semis.

His most significant defeat so far is in the Soweto Derby a fortnight ago, although Pirates defeated Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday in the Carling Black Label Cup.

However, the tactician is convinced the team has continuously improved since he has been in charge.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "We’ve been working together for four months with these players, and I think we’re a better team than we were four months ago," Riveiro said.

"So far, I’m really happy with the way that we are doing things. Like I said, there is space to improve, there is room to improve, and you can be sure we will do it."

AND WHAT IS MORE: After they lost the Carling Black Label Cup final to Mamelodi Sundowns, Riveiro pointed out where they need to improve.

"We’ll be working on whatever it means to play better," he added.

"I mean we need to be better in every department, we need to be better in every scenario, we need to be better when the opponent is pressing high, we need to be better when the opponent is sitting on their side. We need to be better with the ball, we need to be better in every scenario.

"The future is going to be interesting for us as a group. I’m pretty sure we’re going to have a decent time now to rest, to do something else with our lives, to spend more time with families, and get the energy to be back soon.

"Use the time before the competition starts again in December, against Sundowns. To be even better than that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro has some time to work with his charges as the PSL goes on a break.

The competition will resume after the World Cup, and Bucs are expected to return more energized.

They are currently fifth after 13 games with 19 points, three behind arch-rivals Chiefs.

WHAT NEXT FOR RIVEIRO? A tough encounter awaits them as they will face Masandawana on December 31 in their league contest.