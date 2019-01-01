Orlando Pirates not the only team talking to Zambian striker Austin Muwowo

The FAZ Transitional Super League Golden Boot award winner has revealed that the Buccaneers have made contact with him

target Austin Muwowo says he will assess his options as soon as the 2019 tournament comes to an end.

The gifted forward was one of the top performers in the Zambian top flight league, FAZ Transitional this past season.

Muwowo has disclosed that his exploits have attracted interest from clubs outside the Southern African country.



"A number of clubs have been contacting me from outside the country," Muwowo told Forest website.

The 24-year-old player, who was on loan at Forest Rangers from Super League giants Nkana FC last term, has been linked with clubs in Africa and Europe.



When asked if Bucs were one of the clubs interested in him, Muwowo said: "Yes, but not just Orlando Pirates. I just to want to see what happens."

Muwowo hit the back of the net 10 times and he finished the season as the league's joint-top goalscorer with his Rangers teammate Zikiru Adams and Napsa Stars striker Laudit Mavugo.

The highly-rated attacker has since been included in the Zambia squad which is set participate in the Cosafa Cup and the player stated that he will only decide his future after the tournament.



"At the moment I am not going anywhere. We will see what happens after the Cosafa Cup," he concluded.

Chipolopolo are scheduled to face the winner of Group B in the quarter-finals as they attempt to win the regional tournament.

Muwowo is still under contract with Nkana, who are one of the biggest clubs in Zambia having won 12 Super League titles.



His deal with the Kitwe-based side is due to expire at the end of December 2019.

Pirates currently have two Zambian players in Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga in their squad.