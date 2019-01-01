Orlando Pirates not finished product despite Bloemfontein Celtic win - Sredojevic

The Serbian tactician celebrated his two-year anniversary as Bucs coach with a victory over Siwelele

coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic insists his side is not the finished product despite their impressive win over Bloemfontein on Saturday night.

The Soweto giants started the new 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season with a 3-1 victory over Siwelele at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Micho is under pressure to deliver Pirates' first league title since 2012 and there are certain things he needs to work on.

"Today's exactly two years since I arrived. We are starting the league and we are very happy with the victory," Sredojevic told Supersport TV.

"We wanted to control the game and then we conceded against the run of play from a set-piece. Going into half-time, we tried to convince the team that we could win this.

"We looked at the first half, they had advantages on the left flank. We turned to a 4-2-3-1 and from that moment, we started taking the game to our opponents."

Goals from Augustine Mulenga, Innocent Maela and Frank Maela handed Sredojevic's side the victory, while Mzwanele Mahashe scored for Celtic after the Pirates defence was exposed.

"It is far from the performance we are looking for but it is the first match of the season," Sredojevic, who is in his second spell as Bucs coach, added.

"Still so many critical elements that we need to correct. We are just focusing on the next game which is next week in Zambia in the Caf ."

The experienced tactician was also pleased with how the club's new signings performed especially Malawian attacker Mhango, who scored on debut.

"The players we brought have hit the ground running. Kabelo Dlamini and Gabadinho Mhango did well. It is the best possible start for Mhango," he concluded.

Pirates will travel to Zambia where they are scheduled to face Green Eagles in the 2019/20 Caf Champions League preliminary round first-leg match on Friday, August 9.