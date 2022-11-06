AmaZulu head coach Romain Folz insisted that Orlando Pirates were not better than his side after Saturday's MTN8 final encounter.

Frenchman was left to rue Usuthu's low intensity

KZN giants' trophy drought continues

Usuthu turn their attention to clash with Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED? The Usuthu succumbed to a 1-0 loss to the Buccaneers at Moses Mabhida Stadium in what was the Durban-based side's first major cup final appearance since 2010.

Monnapule Saleng's first-half strike earned Pirates a narrow win over the KwaZulu-Natal giants who dominated the game in the second half without finding the back of the net.

Folz was left to rue his side's low intensity in the first half and also added that he did not have any regrets about the choices he made regarding the starting line-up.

WHAT DID FOLZ SAY: “I think we were very inactive in the first half, lacking moments on the ball. Our intensity was very low – I wouldn’t say Pirates were that much better than us,” the 32-year-old Folz told the media.

“They got many free kicks and used one of them well. Second half was better, the ball was released much quicker. It allowed us more chances.

"But unfortunately we couldn’t score…I would say a draw would have been a fair result. If we did better in the first half, it would have been a different outcome.

"It’s always easy to come after the game to say we should have done this or that, but I have no regrets about who I chose to start the game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat prolonged AmaZulu's long wait for a major trophy having won their last major title in 1992.

Usuthu clinched the 1992 Coca Cola Cup (the league cup) as they stunned a much-fancied Kaizer Chiefs side 3-1 in the final at FNB Stadium.

AmaZulu will now be hoping to redeem themselves by winning next weekend's Carling Black Label Cup at FNB Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMAZULU? Folz's side will battle it out with Mamelodi Sundowns in a Carling Black Label Cup semi-final encounter on Saturday, November 12.

The team that emerges victorious will take on either Chiefs or Pirates in the final of the one-day tournament at the same venue.