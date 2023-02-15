Orlando Pirates: No-rotation Riveiro’s claims are utterly baffling in 2023

Jose Riveiro’s insistence that there’s ‘no rotation’ at Orlando Pirates makes the Buccaneers appear woefully out of touch.

Pep Guardiola is perhaps the most celebrated and decorated coach of this generation, a man who has achieved success wherever he’s travelled and whose vision and execution gave the world the greatest club side/cycle ever at Barcelona.

He’s built something magical at Manchester City, having also achieved great success at Bayern Munich, establishing his specific style and playing strategy wherever he’s been.

For Guardiola, a rotational philosophy has underpinned his success, with the Spaniard wholly aware that—in the modern era—success is not dependent on a few talented players, but on a whole squad.

During his storied time at Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson was a major advocate of rotation…and he was a master at managing a squad of players in order to negotiate a title run-in and get a team to the season’s end in their best state to secure silverware.

"Not everyone agrees and there are some fans who want me to play my best team every game," Ferguson said back in 2009, “but if I could sit down with them and explain the number of miles the players are running in every match, the intensity, the speed, the number of times they have to sprint, they would maybe realise how difficult it is."

Getty Images

Jose Mourinho didn’t hesitate to rotate some of his most successful squads, nor does Jurgen Klopp, or indeed the majority of the other great coaches of the modern game.

This isn’t a debate any more…is it?

Well, it seems to be for Orlando Pirates boss Jose Riveiro, who perplexingly claimed this week that there wouldn’t be any rotation at the club under his watch.

“We don’t do rotation, we don’t rotate players, I explained before,” Riveiro told local journalists. “We have a big squad with lots of quality and every week starts with a different scenario.

“We’re playing one game per week at the moment, so there’s no need to rotate,” he added. “We are going in with the intention to go through to the next round and we will select players for that mission, not because we’re rotating. There is no rotation at Orlando Pirates.”

Perhaps Riveiro is right to make the point that he doesn’t need to rotate his players in order just to keep them fresh—they aren’t playing three games a week after all—but even changing talent in and out to meet specific needs can be considered rotation.

Just look at Guardiola’s strategy at City in recent weeks.

Backpagepix

Riveiro acknowledged that he changes when he’s forced to—because of injury or suspension—but why doesn’t the coach open the door to the prospect of giving opportunities to the broader members of his squad?

Why doesn’t he acknowledge that it should be a key element of a coach’s arsenal to be able to use different talents in his squad to attempt to break down or contain an opposition, or to execute a specific strategy from one match to the next?

The head coach’s words appear to imply that his best XI will only be changed if his hands are tied.

Finally, Riveiro’s comments surely risk affecting morale within the Pirates camp.

This is a particularly bloated squad, with numerous talents who could feasibly hold grievances that they haven’t featured more regularly this term.

Look at the likes of Terrence Dzvukamanja, Fortune Makaringe or Ben Motswhari, for example, or some of the many midfielders at the club whose limited playing minutes already risk being reduced by the arrival of veteran Makhehlene Makhaula in the January window.

What will happen to the enthusiasm and application of these professionals if they’re hearing their head coach say that rotation is out of the window for the rest of the season—barring injury and suspension?

If Pirates had limited numbers or reduced options, Riveiro’s comments could perhaps be understandable. With the volume of talent that Pirates have at their disposal, it’s hard to see the sense or wisdom in his comments which, at best, appear out of touch.