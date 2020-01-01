Orlando Pirates: Nkanyiso Zungu injury setback confirmed by Zinnbauer

The 23-year-old midfielder will miss Sunday's Nedbank Cup match against Bidvest Wits as he hasn't trained with his teammates

fans will have to wait a little longer to see new signing Nkanyiso Zungu in action, according to coach Josef Zinnbauer.

Zungu is currently nursing an injury and will not take part in Bucs' Nedbank Cup match against on Sunday.

The German tactician is, however, pleased that Zungu is part of his squad and emphasised the importance of getting him closer to the squad as soon as possible.

"Right now he is injured," Zinnbauer told the media in a press conference on Thursday. "So, we cannot work with him, but I am happy that we got a good player and it’s important that we bring him closer to the rest of the squad."

Zinnbauer is confident that the 24-year-old dribbling wizard can benefit from the time sidelined as he integrates into life at Pirates.

While Zungu only joined the Sea Robbers last week, Zinnbauer believes the left-footer already understands his philosophy and he hopes to have him on the pitch as soon as possible.

"He understands my system but now we have time to work with him out of the pitch," the coacch concluded, "and then I hope he comes back quickly back on the pitch."

Zungu missed three of Stellenbosch's league matches at the end of 2019 before moving to Pirates.