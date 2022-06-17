Orlando Pirates' new signings and the problems Bucs transfers face

The Sea Robbers have also confirmed the departure of co-coach Fadlu Davids, ex-Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and striker Gabadinho Mhango

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signings of Nkosinathi Sibisi and Thapelo Xoki with Miguel Timm rumoured to be announced soon as well.

Pirates' website ran with the headline "Pirates agree deal to sign Sibisi", and only mention later in the body of the story that Xoki has also been signed, from AmaZulu, with Mhango going the other way.



While Mhango's last season at Pirates was a disappointment and perhaps the club would like to let him leave without too much fuss, Xoki's arrival is one that should please fans - the Bucs central defence needed a boost, and so both Sibisi and Xoki appear good signings.

Now according to a KickOff report, the club have sealed a deal to bring in experienced central midfielder Miguel Timm from Marumo Gallants.

Underrated already during his time at Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United, Timm is a solid professional who leads by example. He's tenacious, reads the game well, and can pull the strings from the engine room with an intelligent range of passing.





backpagepix





It's perhaps questionable though if Pirates need another central midfielder urgently, as they are already well stocked there with the likes of Bafana Bafana quartet Goodman Mosele, Thabang Monare, Ben Motshwari and Fortune Makaringe, as well as Siphesihle Ndlovu.

Perhaps there's no truth to Timm's arrival, or maybe Pirates have plans to release some players.

However, the crunch of the matter is that they are currently engaging in signings and transfer business without a head coach. It’s again in contrast to rivals Amakhosi, who moved quickly to appoint Arthur Zwane.

Assuming the other co-coach Mandla Ncikazi is not going to be given the head coach position, then whoever does come in, is going to be handed a squad, including several newly-signed players, he may not even want to work with. It would surely help for him to have at least some kind of input.

In short, Pirates’ hesitation to appoint a new head coach is not helping their cause when it comes to preparing thoroughly for next season.

Yes there is still time, but the sooner all the pieces are put in place – technical team and new signings - the better the team can prepare. With each passing week, the window gets smaller.

Of course Pirates may decide to give Ncikazi full charge. But if that were the case, the longer they take to announce it, the more it would appear he’s the second choice, someone who was settled on after other targets fell through.