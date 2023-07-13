Orlando Pirates new signing Maswanganyi inspires Soweto giants to Maccabi Tel Aviv win

Orlando Pirates recorded their first victory of their pre-season camp in Spain when they edged Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 on Thursday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers arrived in Spain last weekend to set up a pre-season base camp until July 21. On Thursday, they played their first friendly match of the camp against Maccabi Tel Aviv at Marbella Football Centre.

New signing Patrick Maswanganyi grabbed the goal that separated the two sides four minutes from the half-time break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was an encouraging result for the Buccaneers who are preparing for bigger responsibilities next season, including participation in the Caf Champions League.

Coach Jose Riveiro threw in Maswanganyi as the only new signing in the starting line-up. Familiar faces like Sipho Chaine, Thembinkosi Lorch, Thabang Monare, captain-of-the-day Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi started for Pirates.

Evidence Makgopa was handed a rare start. Midfielders Katlego Otladisa and Siphelo Baloni are the other new boys afforded playing minutes after coming on as second-half substitutes.

Maswanganyi took advantage of Maccabi Tel Aviv's numerical disadvantage when centre-back Derrick Luckassen was receiving treatment off the pitch to side-foot from the centre of the box into the net.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers will now play against Independiente Valle from Ecuador on Saturday in their second friendly match.

After that, Pirates will conclude their tour of Spain against Las Liga side Las Palmas on July 19.