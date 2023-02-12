Orlando Pirates will not be in a rush to unleash new signing Souaibou Marou as he still needs time to adapt to South African football.

Pirates coach feels Marou needs time before being unleashed

The striker is yet to play for Pirates since joining in January

Ncikazi believes the forward has to get used to how the Bucs play

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi revealed that the Cameroon forward might take some time before making his Pirates debut since he is yet to get used to the pace of the game while he is also struggling with the language.

Marou joined Pirates from Cameroon side Cotonsport last month but has not featured for the Sea Robbers with fellow January signing Makhehlene Makhaula, who decamped from AmaZulu, getting a few minutes off the bench.

Pirates fans had hoped to see Marou in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash against All Stars after he was named on the bench but coach Jose Riveiro did not field him even when the Bucs were struggling to break down the second-tier side.

Thankfully for Pirates and Riveiro, halftime substitute Thembinkosi Lorch made a sensational return to the side to inspire them to the 2-0 win and given Makhaula, a PSL veteran, has only been handed cameos, the 22-year-old might take a little longer to get a taste of the action.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “He can play as a lethal striker, he can play two strikers on top, he can play on the side in a 4-3-3. He’s very versatile,” Ncikazi said of Marou as quoted by iDiski Times.

“Let’s see how he adapts to the South African game and we’re hoping to get the best out of him.

“What I always say, [it’s] not him. If the language is different from ours, it becomes an adaption that we need to overcome.

“But he’s doing well, you can see he’s a top player. He just has to adapt to how we play.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marou was signed to add firepower and competition to the Pirates attack which had struggled to score goals in the first half of the season.

Pirates’ forwards have disappointed this season with Monnapule Saleng the club’s top scorer in the PSL with four goals followed by Phillip Ndlondlo (three) with Kermit Erasmus and Deon Hotto getting two each in the league, forcing the club into the market for a striker.

Riveiro’s side have, however, improved in 2023, scoring 12 goals in their last six games, which might have given the Spanish tactician a reason to take his time with Marou.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates take on Maritzburg United in the PSL on Friday.