Orlando Pirates need two or three wins to restore confidence – Ndulula

The former Amakhosi striker has backed the Buccaneers to bounce back and challenge for the league trophy

Former striker Bongani Ndulula has praised the club's chairman Irvin Khoza for having faith in interim coach Rhulani Mokwena, saying the tactician has brought good football at Mayfair.

The 29-year-old player, who has also played for Chiefs, has urged the Bucs supporters to continue supporting the team to ensure that the players fight for the badge.

Ndulula is currently without a club and he explained that he is not thinking about hanging up his boots as yet.

“I don’t have a club as yet and I am training alone in Johannesburg. I am not thinking of retiring for now. I had my chance and played for Pirates, I believe they have the right players to score goals,” Ndulula told Goal.

“Going through a rough patch can happen to any club in football. It happens anywhere and what is pleasing is that they are playing good football, they are creating chances but I think it’s only a matter of not having that luck to win games.”

Speaking about the fact that the Buccaneers finished as runners-up in the in the past two seasons and they are now sitting ninth on the table with only three wins after 11 games, Ndulula feels the current log leaders, Chiefs can still be caught.

“The supporters must be patient because the season is still far from being finished. It will be a difficult and challenging race as I see it,” continued the Aliwal North-born striker.

“Chiefs are on form and doing very well, but we cannot say they will take the title for now. I think Pirates need wins to move up the log table and anything can still happen for them.

“There are clubs such as and that always challenge. Sundowns have experience and it’s going to be interesting to see who will eventually win it.”

With Khoza having recently announced that Mokwena will remain at the helm until the end of the 2019/20 PSL season, the former Bloemfontein hitman has hailed the decision.

“I think if they can win their next two or three games, they will move up on the table and they can turn their fortunes around,” he backed.

“The confidence is low because of the lack of wins, but you can see the guys are fighting together. I think coach Rhulani needs a chance because we can see they are playing good football and they just need luck as I said.

“The chairman was correct to say he needs the support and a chance to prove his worth. This means the supporters must play their role in supporting the team," he added.

“They need to have faith as well because the players need them when facing such a challenging period a team.”

Pirates will host in a league match at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.