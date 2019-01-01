Orlando Pirates need trophies to show their supremacy - Steve Lekoelela

The former Bafana Bafana international is confident the Buccaneers will stretch their lead at the top

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Steve Lekoelea says the Buccaneers must take it one game at a time as they look to beat Maritzburg United on Wednesday night.

‘Chippa’ says former Team of Choice manager Fadlu Davids’ presence on Pirates bench will not have a negative impact on the day because he is now focusing on helping the Soweto giants.

“Yeah, they are the only team on form now in the league. Pirates are focusing on beating Maritzburg and there is nothing stopping them,” Lekoelea told Goal.

“There are three games remaining and the mission is almost accomplished, they must just keep their feet on the ground and ensure they don’t drop points,” he said.

Apart from Wednesday's encounter, Pirates still have to travel to and welcome at home in their final match of the season.

“They will win on Wednesday and I know (Eric) Tinkler was a coach at Pirates, but that is a long time ago. I also don’t think Fadlu’s presence will have something to do with the game because he is no longer with Maritzburg, he knows Pirates now and he is not focusing on the past but on the future with us, and he is a professional,” added the legend.

With three games to go for Bucs in their campaign, the former Pirates fan favourite believes coach Milutin Sredojevic’s job is made easy now because the players are hungry to lift the league title.

“The players are hungry, on form and they believe they can win the league. So the coach’s job is made easier, but he must just guide them to take it one game at a time,” responded the Sebokeng-based legend.

“He must keep them focused and forget about Sundowns and other teams challenging for the title. Yes they are putting pressure on Pirates, but the focus is to do well and win your games,” he said.

Pirates currently sit at the top of the table with 50 points from 27 games and will look to extend the gap on nearest rivals .

“The supporters must really come out in numbers wherever Pirates play, this is the time the players need them,” he continued.

“We all know if they win a trophy or the league, it will be dedicated to the supporters and they have to rally behind the club. Pirates is a big club like (Kaizer) Chiefs and trophies must be there to show for it,” he concluded.