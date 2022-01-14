Orlando Pirates need to strengthen spine with quality players - Lane

Orlando Pirates legend Gavin Lane has urged the Soweto giants to strengthen their spine in the current January transfer window.



The Buccaneers are placed second on the PSL standings - 14 points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns with the 2021/22 campaign currently in a mid-season break.



Pirates have the worst defensive record among the teams in the top eight having conceded 18 goals from 19 matches, but they have the second-best offensive record (23 goals scored) behind Sundowns (33) in the competition.



Lane, who achieved legendary status during his time with Pirates as a reliable central defender in the 90s, believes the club should be looking at adding quality players to their squad in the ongoing transfer window.



"Yeah, it has been really difficult. I just think that the defenders need to work together with the goalkeeper as a unit," Lane told GOAL.



"If you don't have a good spine in your team it will be difficult for you to win matches.



"You need a quality striker, a good central midfielder and great centre half, and obviously your goalkeeper is also vital. So, that is what they need to look for. [in the transfer markt]"



The Buccaneers defence has looked shaky especially in the absence of their captain and experienced central defender Happy Jele, who has struggled with injuries in the current campaign.



"Looking at the players that Pirates have, some of their centre-halves are good, but they should start taking responsibility or taking control of things at the back during match," Lane stressed.



"You have to be ruthless at the back and start demanding things.



"When we were playing, most of the time John Moeti was the captain, but sometimes Edward Motale would also captain the team."



Lane was nicknamed 'Stability Unit' due to being a no-nonsense type of centre back during his professional career which ended in 2003 after a stint with AmaZulu FC.



Having been part of Pirates' 1995 Caf Champions League and 1996 Caf Super Cup-winning team, Lane feels the current Pirates side is lacking defenders who can lead and take responsibility at the back.



"As a centre back I would always make sure that the team works together at the back," the 55-year-old retired player added.



"Someone has to take control. You cannot leak silly goals at the back all the time which is something that they are doing."