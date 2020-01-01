Orlando Pirates need to sign Ofori, but should keep Sandilands - Phali

The Ghana international goalkeeper has been linked with a move to the Buccaneers

Former goalkeeper Avril Phali has urged the Soweto giants to sign ’s Richard Ofori, saying he is what they need to reinforce their goalkeeping department.

While also advising Pirates to release French goalkeeper Joris Delle during the next window, Phali says that the club must keep current number one Wayne Sandilands for healthy competition in that area.

Ofori has been linked with a move to Pirates while Maritzburg confirmed that there is also interest for the goalkeeper from an unnamed Belgian club.

When the transfer window opens, Pirates might bid for Ofori, who would provide stern competition to Sandilands, who has had some impressive displays between the posts this season.

“Ofori has proven with Maritzburg that he's a quality keeper. His advantage is that he's still young and he's also No1 at his national team ... that's the kind of a goalkeeper you need at a big club like Pirates,” Phali told Sowetan Live.

“Sandilands must be kept as well, you can't disown him. He's been doing well and you need his experience.

"Ofori and Sandilands must go to the pre-season, fight for that number one [jersey]. They're both top keepers and we need them both... their presence can strengthen the squad in a way that hasn't been seen before.”

Sandilands is one of the most experienced players at Pirates where he arrived from in 2017.

Phali regards Delle as surplus to Pirates’ requirements after the Frenchman failed to hold on to the number one jersey after starting three matches earlier in the season.

“The French keeper [Delle] must be released. If you are a foreigner you must have something special like Ofori, not sit on the bench,” Phali continued.

“[Siyabonga] Mpontshane must be number two and Joris can go. I am not taking anything away from him but he hasn't done well enough so far.”

Apart from Ofori, Pirates have also been reported to have goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha on their radar.