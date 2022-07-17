Orlando Pirates need to sign Mamelodi Sundowns duo - Vilakazi

Ricardo Goss and Sphelele Mkhulise are the stars the retired footballer believes will strengthen the Sea Robbers

Retired South African midfielder Benedict 'Tso' Vilakazi has pointed out two players Orlando Pirates need to sign from Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ricardo Goss and Sphelele Mkhulise are the two players that Bucs need in their ranks, and Vilakazi believes the duo can make a difference for the Soweto giants.

"Pirates need a very good creative midfielder and a goalkeeper," Vilakazi, who has played for both Sundowns and Pirates, told Soccer Laduma.

"I think the club needs a top goalkeeper like [Ronwen] Williams, but since he is rumoured to be going to Sundowns, I would advise Pirates to sign Goss since [Wayne] Sandilands is gone at Bucs.

"Goss can make a huge difference, I have seen him play at Sundowns, and he is a good goalkeeper. He can read the game, [is] comfortable with the ball, and his set of the play is impressive."

Vilakazi gave the reasons why Goss needs to spend time away from Masandawana and that a good place for him is Pirates.

"I believe he needs a chance to prove himself, and at Sundowns, they have quality keepers ahead of him like Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene, and Reyaad Pieterse, so it won’t be easy for him to break through," the 39-year-old explained.

"Even though he gets to play there and there, that’s not enough as a player of his quality should be a regular. He can give [Richard] Ofori a good challenge and a push, some work to do."

Vilakazi is convinced Mkhulise is the type of midfielder that Bucs need; "Pirates need a player like him that can play, can defend, create goals, and launch attacks," he concluded.

"He is creative, smart, and can add that needed power to the attack at Pirates."