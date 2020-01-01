Orlando Pirates need to sign an experienced goalkeeper – Motale

The retired Bucs skipper is confident the club can turn the tables in the New Year

legend Edward Motale has urged his former team to sign a quality goalkeeper.

The Buccaneers have Wayne Sandilands, Joris Delle and Siyabonga Mpontshane in their ranks, but ‘Magents’ believes the Soweto giants need someone that can marshall the last line of defence.

Although he explained that he cannot mention names at the moment, he has stated that a local or foreign keeper is needed provided he brings the desired quality.

“I think we need to beef up the goalkeeping department, Pirates have everything from defenders to the midfield up to the striking force,” Motale told Goal.

“The only concern for me is the goalkeeping department. This transfer window is a perfect opportunity to find one with experience, quality and the ability to marshall the defence.”

Speaking about the quality of the trio currently fighting for the number one spot at the club, the 1995 Caf winner has expressed concerns with 21 goals that are conceded by the club in the league compared to 22 they have netted.

“These are good goalkeepers but we saw in the first round the rate of goals that were conceded. That is worrying to any coach,” added the legend.

“I think that’s one of the reasons we didn’t do well in the first round and we needed someone that can communicate, organize and ensure his defence can read situations before he even makes a save.

“The defence is quality but we need someone who can marshall it, lead by example and also read the game very well."

Having previously being linked with 's Richard Ofori, the former Bafana Bafana skipper couldn't mention any names.

“I don’t have to mention names or have a name in mind, but we can get one locally or from overseas but one that will hit the ground running and help the club to finish better," he continued.

“The mission is to go back to Caf tournaments and we need a solid keeper. There’s the Nedbank Cup that is coming and it gives an opportunity to reach the continent once again.

“I think the problem is not with the defence, we still have the likes of Justice Chabalala and Bongani Sam and the guys that are playing regular football but scoring goals and becoming leaky is a big concern.

“I was happy with how we played in the first game under the new coach but we need more clean sheets. I also think 2019 wasn’t for us, but we can still do better in 2020 – this is the year for Orlando Pirates.”