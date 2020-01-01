Orlando Pirates need to learn to defend from the front - Makaringe

The playmaker has opened up about Bucs' defensive woes having failed to keep a clean sheet in four successive league games

midfielder Fortune Makaringe says they need to learn to defend from the front following the draw with Bloemfontein .

The Soweto giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Phunya Sele Sele in their maiden match of the New Year on Saturday afternoon.



Makaringe was a constant threat to the Celtic defence throughout the match and he walked away with the Man of the Match accolade.



"It was a tough match - very challenging. I have to give credit to the guys for such a well-fought effort throughout the match," Makaringe told the club's social media platforms.



"We played well in the first half even in the second half. We were in control of the match even though they came at us.

The Buccaneers were leading at half-time with Makaringe having provided an assist for Frank Mhango's goal, but they put their foot off the pedal in the second half and they conceded.



The 26-year-old player stressed the importance of defending as a unit as Bucs continued to struggle to hold onto leads in the PSL this season.



"We stuck to the game plan. We had to absorb the pressure as much as possible as we were leading," the former Moroka Swallows playmaker continued.



"It (defending) has to start from the front. We have to defend from the front in order to stop them (the opposition) from coming into our half and score. It has to be a collective effort.

"We are just taking each game as it comes, so, this one is done and dusted. We need to focus on the next game."

Pirates are scheduled to take on in a league match at Peter Makaba Stadium on Tuesday.







