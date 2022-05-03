‘Orlando Pirates need McCarthy’ – Fans react after TS Galaxy defeat
Orlando Pirates fans have upped their call to have the club fire the technical bench led by co-coach Mandla Ncikazi after they suffered a humiliating 1-0 Premier Soccer League defeat against TS Galaxy on Monday.
The Buccaneers went into the game at Mbombela Stadium seeking to arrest their two-match winless run in the local top-flight, but Lefa Hlongwane’s first-half strike earned the Rockets the deserved win.
Editors' Picks
- Orlando Pirates Player Ratings: Lorch the livewire as Jele struggles against TS Galaxy
- Emery, Klopp and the night in a Basel bar which set Liverpool on the path to European glory
- Gerard Moreno: Why Villarreal’s leading light has Klopp fearing an unlikely Champions League comeback
- Do Kaizer Chiefs have a crisis in defence?
Pirates’ last win in the top flight came on April 6 when they defeated Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Ellis Park Stadium and since then they have drawn their last two matches – 0-0 against Baroka and 0-0 against Chippa United.
The latest defeat, their fifth of the season, dented Pirates’ ambitions of finishing second in the PSL while the win eased Galaxy’s relegation fears. Pirates remained fourth on the 16-team table with 40 points from 27 matches, 18 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
The outcome has left many Pirates fans frustrated with the team, others calling for the management to do away with Ncikazi and his technical staff while another fan opined the coach to solve their problems is former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy.
Below is how fans reacted on Twitter following the defeat.
Meanwhile, another set of supporters have maintained they will always remain loyal to the Buccaneers even if they keep losing matches, though another felt they were being let down.
Pirates' scoreless run in the last three matches did not go unnoticed as some fans wondered why they were blunt in front of goal despite having top strikers.
Meanwhile, another group of supporters have blamed Pirates' poor run of results on the top management led by chairman Irvin Khoza and called for a total overhaul of the playing unit.
One supporter wondered why Ncikazi was not playing Malawi striker Gabadinho Mhango while another questioned whether fans should continue to refer to Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs as giants in PSL.
Despite numerous calls to have Ncikazi fired, another set of fans have come to his defence, insisting the club's faithful should have patient with him.
Is McCarthy the answer to Pirates' problems? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.