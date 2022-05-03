Orlando Pirates fans have upped their call to have the club fire the technical bench led by co-coach Mandla Ncikazi after they suffered a humiliating 1-0 Premier Soccer League defeat against TS Galaxy on Monday.

The Buccaneers went into the game at Mbombela Stadium seeking to arrest their two-match winless run in the local top-flight, but Lefa Hlongwane’s first-half strike earned the Rockets the deserved win.

Pirates’ last win in the top flight came on April 6 when they defeated Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Ellis Park Stadium and since then they have drawn their last two matches – 0-0 against Baroka and 0-0 against Chippa United.

The latest defeat, their fifth of the season, dented Pirates’ ambitions of finishing second in the PSL while the win eased Galaxy’s relegation fears. Pirates remained fourth on the 16-team table with 40 points from 27 matches, 18 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The outcome has left many Pirates fans frustrated with the team, others calling for the management to do away with Ncikazi and his technical staff while another fan opined the coach to solve their problems is former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy.

Below is how fans reacted on Twitter following the defeat.

#OrlandoPirates Mr Khoza @bennimccarthy17 the truth is that we need a new couch to be specific Benni McCarthy the man has done it's all this players need role model no one can say anything to Benni no disrespect to Mr ncikazi pirates is too big for you sir u have try your best — Ncamisile Dladla (@NcamisileDladl6) May 2, 2022

Ncikazi and Fadlu have to be removed by force. This is not Orlando Pirates anymore — The Greatest™ (@MillionMnisi) May 2, 2022

The coaching at Orlando Pirates is really wrong, they have the second best squad and depth in the league after Sundowns but don't look a tad like that. — Neo Wiz (@BigWiz_) May 2, 2022

@orlandopirates have you fired them? @FDavids10 can't you see that you failed guys with Mandla? Fans will chase you out if you do not leave now — The Legendary leader (@legend_sbizo17) May 2, 2022

Dear @orlandopirates as a fan please from the management you guys are really toying with our love for the club. Our coaches always act clueless now we can't trust thr boys against TS Galaxy 😭😭we are your fans please listen to our complaints #ncikaziout — Proe09 (@Prok_id07) May 2, 2022

The last time Orlando Pirates was Orlando Pirates. I'm so heartbroken 💔 What happened to the mighty Sea Robbers?



Khoza Mhango Mahrez North West pic.twitter.com/CT0pzL7mR0 — 40 (@DoroMavo) May 2, 2022

Fadlu and Ncikazi should leave the club peacefully. Let's not wait and be blinded by the fact that we are playing CAF Confed semifinals. These guys should go. #OnceAlways #orlandopirates — ᑎᗪIᒪᗩ ᗰIYᗩ SOTONDOSHE (@Ndila_001) May 2, 2022

@orlandopirates ruined my day... So dissapointed! 😒 — Tiff Hlungwani (@Stevovo_No10) May 2, 2022

Orlando Pirates is useless, that club lack everything — MANDISA😌💙 (@Nkoskhodola_23) May 3, 2022

Orlando Pirates has regressed🤦🏾‍♂️ as fans we must accept this truth... — Thando (@fannie_thando) May 2, 2022

Ncikazi, Davids, Floyd Mbele, Tshabalala, Dzukamanja, Dlamini, Nyauza, Mpontshane, Motshwari, Sandilands, Mabaso, Hlatshwayo, Zungu, and many more must be transfer listed by @orlandopirates and some retire... we need a fresh start next season please #DStvPrem — #BigBrotherMzansi #BBMzansi (@Angelgazii) May 2, 2022

How #Ncikazi is still #orlandopirates @orlandopirates coach is beyond SA soccer, what a waste🚮, & wasting so much good talent at Bucs, just arrogance & big headed, team is so much better without him! #DStvPrem — Tumisho Monnatsoko™ Mashego🦍🇿🇦 (@Monnatsoko_ZA) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, another set of supporters have maintained they will always remain loyal to the Buccaneers even if they keep losing matches, though another felt they were being let down.

Loose Or Win I'll remain a Buccaneer ☠️ I love Orlando Pirates Football Club ❤🏴‍☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/xG5UayzJwO — 𝗧𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗹𝗼 𝗠𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗮©️®️ (@The_Real_Tumelo) May 2, 2022

My best friend still wears this thing 😭😭aii @orlandopirates you guys are letting us down 👇 😂😂😂😢 pic.twitter.com/npkVQkGC8x — Proe09 (@Prok_id07) May 2, 2022

The so called Soweto football giants becomes the weakest links ever, Mamelodi Sundows Conquared the South African Soccer. I salute them but I remain a loyal fan of Orlando Pirates, up the Bucs, once a Pirates always a Pirates. No Coach @ all. Ncikazi is Ncikazi! pic.twitter.com/EQXc4QNx6E — Hasani Sithole (@sitholeHasani) May 3, 2022

Pirates' scoreless run in the last three matches did not go unnoticed as some fans wondered why they were blunt in front of goal despite having top strikers.

Meanwhile, another group of supporters have blamed Pirates' poor run of results on the top management led by chairman Irvin Khoza and called for a total overhaul of the playing unit.

@orlandopirates Pirates is not scoring goals yet we have capable strikes — Victor (@Victormlala) May 2, 2022

40 with 3 games to go@orlandopirates it's time for a rebuild my love, don't allow CAFCC performances to fool you or we will again fight relegation. A squad overhaul and change of direction is needed. — Gupta Agent (@Tshepo__SS) May 2, 2022

Orlando Pirates play good foot ball which does not benefit them, what is good play without scoring goals? — Tumishi Nkoana (@TumishiN) May 2, 2022

Orlando Pirates must improve in front of goal this goal drought is too much. @SuperSportTV #DiskiSimpilified — Phillip Monei (@Felipe_Monei) May 2, 2022

Of course @orlandopirates have no credible technical staff. And who is to blame if not the rotten head? The fish rots in the head first, right? — Abza (@phile_h) May 2, 2022

I have way too much love for @orlandopirates but my sanity comes first.



The club is being destroyed from above for the last 10+ years now. The decline has been very consistent.



Khoza, his son, Screamer and Floyd personally liable for our continuing demise.#OnceAndAlways — Siya Shelembe (@YnWa_Zoski) May 2, 2022

One supporter wondered why Ncikazi was not playing Malawi striker Gabadinho Mhango while another questioned whether fans should continue to refer to Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs as giants in PSL.

If #Mhango is bad for #orlandopirates why can't #Ncikazi allow him to show that in games, so that we can all see for ourselves 😒 — Tumo Mokone (@TumoMokone) May 2, 2022

@orlandopirates look what Mhango can Do... Please give this Guy a Chance 🙏 https://t.co/7qrlkLSV6w — Gcinani-Msibi (@Gcinani_Msibi) May 2, 2022

Should we continue calling @KaizerChiefs & @orlandopirates giants of South African football? — BlackPride (@vukaningcobo19) May 2, 2022

Can somebody fire Ncikazi and Khoza🤔🤔🤔....I don't even watch @orlandopirates no more, to spare humiliation 🤦🤦🤦 https://t.co/IqK65ThkJx — Marij1 _Honcho (@Honcho_Ndzeku) May 2, 2022

Despite numerous calls to have Ncikazi fired, another set of fans have come to his defence, insisting the club's faithful should have patient with him.

Orlando Pirates need to be patient with Ncikazi.... That man is cooking something big 🔥🔥🔥 — Chizama (@CozminoNtsomi) May 2, 2022

Fully behind this project at Orlando Pirates, Ncikazi ball is here to heal our souls in the #DstvPrem Lead US!🙏🔥🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/1STBSzsJaP — Harold (@_IamHarold) May 2, 2022

Is McCarthy the answer to Pirates' problems? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.