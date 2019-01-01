Orlando Pirates need a ruthless winning mentality - Fadlu Davids

The Buccaneers’ assistant coach has challenged the players to fight harder to ensure they get their season back on track

assistant coach Fadlu Davids has stressed the importance of having a winning mentality, suggesting they have been working hard on their finishing.

The Buccaneers are up against on Tuesday night at Orlando Stadium and will be gunning for the full three points as the coach admits to their struggles.

With Pirates occupying the ninth spot with 13 points from three wins out of 11 games, the former striker believes a never-say-die attitude will help the Soweto giants.

“We know that we are not in a good space in terms of results, but our performance has been good,” Davids told Phakaaathi.

“So, to grab that mentality and go along with the performance says we are not going to give up, we are going to persevere and be able to get the result to complement the performance.”

In addition, coach Rhulani Mokwena and his technical team are set to miss skipper Happy Jele, who is serving his suspension, but Davids added they have been focusing on individual approach.

“Some players are coming back from injury and they have not played many minutes, while some players have played most of the games and they need a break,” he added.

“They need to refresh, they need to re-energize, not only from a physical side but from the thinking side – to reset their brains and say: ‘Hey let’s take the next three days and try to get maximum points.

“The individual approach is something that we are working on to get the best out of each of our players and ultimately get the best out of the team. The players were away on national duty.

“The seven players have to come back and get with the program in terms of the mentality we are trying to create. And of course, the majority of the squad is here and the players coming back need to jump on the train and get on with the mentality and what we are trying to implement.

Article continues below

“We need a ruthless mentality, how to kill off games, how to score the second goal. That’s the mentality we are trying to create, the winning mentality, the never-say-die attitude.”

A look at their previous match, the Sea Robbers suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of and will look to add more woes on Rise and Shine who recently parted ways with coach Zlatko Krmpotic.

The Polokwane-based club sits 10th with 13 points and has four wins since the start of the 201/10 campaign.