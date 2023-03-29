Orlando Pirates' Ndah dismisses Soweto Derby criticism amid Serie A transfer rumours

Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah says he is not worried about never playing in the Soweto Derby again following a grim showing the last time out.

Ndah is in his second season at Pirates

But injuries and a derby error have marked his term

This comes amid speculation he might leave

WHAT HAPPENED? Ndah’s last match for Pirates was during the Soweto Dery against Kaizer Chiefs in February. It was a difficult outing for him as he scored a late own goal that gifted Amakhosi a 1-0 victory after coming on as a second-half substitute.

While some angry fans are speculating Ndah will never play in the Soweto Derby again, the centre-back is unbothered amid reports suggesting Serie A side Sassuolo is after his signature.

The Nigeria international himself has already expressed interest in goingand playing in Europe.

WHAT NDAH SAID: “I am not really bothered about what people say because definitely people are [always] going to talk,” said Ndah as per Sowetan Live.

“I know what I have to do... I need to come back stronger. The mistakes are part of football. It [making mistakes] is part of my growth.”

AND WHAT’S MORE? Ndah has also been struggling with injuries this season.

Before making the mistake against Chiefs, he had been on the sidelines for a while with fitness issues that saw him miss Nigeria’s international friendly matches last November after he had been called up for national duty.

Then after the Soweto Derby, the defender was again back battling for fitness. He, however, started participating in full training towards the current Fifa international break and is expected to start playing competitive football again when PSL action resumes this weekend.

“It’s frustrating to be in and out because of injuries... sometimes you feel down but I have to embrace it because it's part of the game,” Ndah added.

“I really don’t want to speak more about injury for now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Staying fit for the remainder of the season could determine Ndah’s Pirates future. Playing regularly would see his reported suitors resuming their pursuit of the central defender.

But staying on the sidelines would put him under the radar and could jeopardise his chances of going to Europe.

Pirates have a number of competitive centre-backs and that is what has made Ndah stay on his feet whenever fit to play. The likes of captain Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki have been performing well.

WHAT NEXT FOR NDAH? The Buccaneers are left with seven league matches before the season ends and Ndah would be hoping to play a big role in those, given he is fully fit.

The Soweto giants are also still in contention for the Nedbank Cup and that is another opportunity for Ndah to enjoy playing time.