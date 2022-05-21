‘Orlando Pirates’ Ndah best defender in Africa’ – Fans in awe of Super Eagle despite defeat
Supporters on social media have described Orlando Pirates’ Olisa Ndah as the best defender in Africa after his display in the Caf Confederation Cup final against RS Berkane on Friday.
The 24-year-old Nigeria international was exceptional for the Buccaneers as they suffered a 5-4 penalty shootout heartbreak against the Moroccan side following a 1-1 result in normal and extra-time at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.
Editors' Picks
Below is how fans reacted on Twitter to Ndah’s performance in Nigeria.
Meanwhile, another set of supporters have called on Ndah’s agent to strive and get him a move to Europe while others confessed it will be a miracle to have him in the PSL next season.
Elsewhere, another fan predicted Ndah will leave Pirates in the next two seasons.
Do you agree that Ndah is beyond the PSL and deserves a move to top European clubs? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.