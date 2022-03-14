Orlando Pirates' Ncikazi: You must be ready to be fired

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has spoken about the pressure that comes with managing a team like the Buccaneers.

Prior to the Sunday match, the Pirates coaches had been taking criticism from sections of the club's supporters.

Ncikazi was pleased to get the win, but accepts that his job will always be a stressful one.

"I'm feeling bad for the supporters, they deserve better. I'm not happy for our management, they deserve better," he told the media after the game at Orlando Stadium.

"Personally as a coach, the day you get hired, you must be ready to be fired. I don't think there's a coach in any league, who is not feeling under pressure.

"I'm in the same pool, the pressure I understand. I understand the frustration of Pirates supporters, they want their team to be in a better state," Ncikazi added.

"More than me, it's about the frustration that they are going through. I wish I could change it so that it can be better. It is what it is, we are just missing goals, I think we are one of those teams that are playing well, but we just miss the main part."

Pirates, who failed to score in the first half against Leopards on Sunday, lead Group B with nine points from four matches, although their place in the quarter-finals is not yet secure.

Ncikazi was satisfied with the performance, but still sees room for improvement.

"I'm happy that we scored three goals. But I also felt that we should have scored more," the former Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United mentor said.

"The very same sickness that has put us in a very bad position even in the league - where you dominate matches, but you just miss the main part of scoring.

"First half a bit of frustration, in that the little chances that we created...it's difficult to play against a low block, so the little chances that we created, we must score.

"But I'm still happy overall with the performance, application, although we could have scored more goals."