Orlando Pirates’ Ncikazi on Mhango: 'Irresponsible' to reveal the truth

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has stated they have a duty to protect Frank Mhango’s career at the Premier Soccer League side.

Since arriving from the Africa Cup of Nations where he represented Malawi in Cameroon, the striker has had limited time with the Soweto giants, with Kwame Peprah and Zakhele Lepasa preferred to him.

"For the Mhango issue, we have a responsibility to Mhango to protect him and protect his career," Ncikazi said on Saturday, as per iDiski Times.

"Equally the same with the captain [Happy Jele]. Starting with the captain next to me, he’s a professional, this is a top professional, we wouldn’t leave him out of the team without having a discussion with him.

"We’re managing the situation, we’ve got six defenders, all of them wanting to play. So we manage the team, there are discussions about who do you choose for which matches, what formation and trying to win in the process.

"Same for Mhango. I can’t as a coach come out publicly and say an irresponsible statement, which is the truth. Because it’s either you’ll be killing Mhango’s career, you’ll be disrespecting the badge, you’ll be disrespecting the supporters.

"So, in the process, you’re trying to protect the environment, protect Mhango.

"Can you imagine if I were to come out publicly – I’m making an example – and say Mhango does not come to training and say Mhango has got issues outside of training. We can’t select him if he’s not coming to training.

"That sounds irresponsible to me, so I try to protect the environment."

The tactician also touched on the frustrations of the Sea Robbers’ fans, especially after they were ejected from the Nedbank Cup tournament.

"I know the frustration of supporters, it comes to the coaches and the insults," Ncikazi added.

"But as a coach, you have a responsibility to take the insults and the frustration of the supporters and you take that rather than shifting the blame and taking it to the players.

"Currently, as coaches, we know the team is not doing well and we understand the frustration of supporters and we are hoping and praying that the results will change.

"We’re trying to put the best team forward, we don’t have favourites but we just have players that are following protocols, training properly and they are ready to play.

"The fact that we’re not getting the desired results, doesn’t mean they’re players that are favoured. We look at players the same way, catch the data, we look at their performance in the field and then we take decisions."

The Bucs will face Royal Leopards on Sunday in a Caf Confederation Cup showdown at Orlando Stadium.