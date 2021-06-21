Orlando Pirates' Ncikazi acquisition will take Buccaneers to another level - Manenzhe

Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer will now have the former Golden Arrows tactician as part of his backroom staff, a move which a club legend hailed

Former Orlando Pirates forward Phumudzo Manenzhe believes the Sea Robbers will now have a strong technical team to match their Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs, and Mamelodi Sundowns, following the arrival of Mandla Ncikazi as one of their coaches.

As Pirates return to the Caf Confederation Cup next season, when they will also bid for a first Premier Soccer League title since 2012, they fortified their technical bench.

The Buccaneers announced Ncikazi as one of their coaches last week to work with head coach Josef Zinnbauer and assistant Fadlu Davids.

“He has been mentored by the likes of Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi for a long time,” said Manenzhe as per Sowetan Live.

“This is the man who knows the culture of South African football. He knows the weaknesses and the strengths of South African players. So it is a great addition to join that bench.

“I mean, even Kaizer Chiefs have Stuart Baxter, Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard. Mamelodi Sundowns got Steve [Komphela], Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba. Pirates only had Fadlu Davids and Josef Zinnbauer.

"With the addition of Ncikazi, it will take us to another level.

“When you are looking at the norm in football now, you are coming into where there is a head coach and two assistants. It is happening all over Europe and it is also starting to happen here.”

Ncikazi almost earned Arrows a top-three finish in last season’s Premier Soccer League campaign, but capitulated towards the end of the season to allow Pirates to overtake them.

Had Arrows secured third spot, it would have earned them the right to play in the Confederation Cup for the first time ever in their history.

“I’m happy that Mandla has been added into the technical bench of Orlando Pirates. He’s a very astute coach, and has great tactical acumen. We saw what he did with Golden Arrows. He has been coaching for many years,” Manenzhe continued.

Ncikazi will team up with his new colleagues on July 1 when Pirates regroup for pre-season.