Orlando Pirates' Ncikazi explains what did not work for them against Cape Town City

Orlando Pirates head coach Mandla Ncikazi has explained what did not work for them after picking up a point from a goalless draw against Cape Town City on Wednesday.

Although he shielded his players from any fault, Ncikazi felt they should have won the match given their dominance and chances they created at Orlando Stadium.

"Take the chances we had for the dominance that I thought we had in the first half and then turn them into goals. Playing well and not taking the chances that we created is not going to give us results," Ncikazi told SuperSport TV in his post-match address.

"I cannot fault the players for their efforts, and in the second half, while we played well, I could see the tired legs as we just played two days ago. You could see why so many changes [in the starting XI], but we could not play as well as in the first half, but I still thought we had enough chances to win the match even in the second half.

"For a dominance like that, which has got no result, you are always disappointed. I am not disappointed with the players and their performance, just the result that did not go our way.

"Credit to [Eric] Tinkler [Cape Town City coach], I thought he changed the system in the first half three times in trying to stop what we were doing. But I still think that even with the changes we had opportunities to score.

"But it is not always easy to play against a bloc. I think their tactics of sitting on a bloc worked for them. But again, we should have won the match."

Regarding the upcoming Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs, the coach said their tight fixtures could be a disadvantage.

"The sad part for me is that they [Kaizer Chiefs] played on Saturday and we played on Sunday. We have played today [Wednesday] and we are playing on Saturday, so we will be playing a well-rested team. But it is what it is and we can not change it.

"We just have to find a way of dealing with what happens on Saturday. It is not going to be easy and it demands a lot physically from the players, but we will have to try and find the right combination for the team to be ready."