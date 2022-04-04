Orlando Pirates Ncikazi and Davids waited for fans return to play Mhango - Supporters
Coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Davids Fadlu waited for fans to return to the stadium in order to play Frank Mhango, Orlando Pirates supporters have claimed.
Recently, the Premier Soccer League announced that a stadium capacity of 50% of fans will be allowed to attend games after they had been restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
After being overlooked for the better part of the ongoing season, the Malawian featured – as a second-half substitute against Al Ittihad in a Calf Confederation Cup match on Sunday – when he came on for Bandile Shandu in the 65th minute.
However, one supporter claimed the Malawian is a frustrating player while another pegged his hope on Kwame Peprah, Zakhele Lepasa and Terrence Dzvukamanja. Although Pirates and Mhango did not score, they booked a place in the quarter-finals as group winners.
Another observant fan claimed Bucs do not play a style that will bring the strength of the Malawian out. But he got an instant reply asking him when the playstyle had ever been a problem for the forward.
While another pointed out what he thinks the problem with Pirates’ attacking front is, another disagreed with him and said team selection by the technical bench is to blame.
Another frustrated fan hit out at the technical bench, claiming their style of football is torturous and gave a list of players who - in his opinion - should be started instead.
Were you convinced by how Mhango played? Should he start in the next games? Tell us what you think in the comment section.