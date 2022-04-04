Orlando Pirates Ncikazi and Davids waited for fans return to play Mhango - Supporters

Coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Davids Fadlu waited for fans to return to the stadium in order to play Frank Mhango, Orlando Pirates supporters have claimed.

Recently, the Premier Soccer League announced that a stadium capacity of 50% of fans will be allowed to attend games after they had been restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After being overlooked for the better part of the ongoing season, the Malawian featured – as a second-half substitute against Al Ittihad in a Calf Confederation Cup match on Sunday – when he came on for Bandile Shandu in the 65th minute.

Those Clowns are now playing Mhango bcs supporters are back. Something to happen with Mshini. — Zikode Mashiya (@Thizozo82) April 3, 2022

Fans return to the stadium and Mhango is on the bench. 😂 — PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) April 3, 2022

Is it a coincidence that fans came back today and Mhango already on the bench? — Since 1937 (@MuziBucs) April 3, 2022

However, one supporter claimed the Malawian is a frustrating player while another pegged his hope on Kwame Peprah, Zakhele Lepasa and Terrence Dzvukamanja. Although Pirates and Mhango did not score, they booked a place in the quarter-finals as group winners.

Mhango is such a frustrating player... I don't like him for all the useless theatrics. — Mkhacani MABASA (@MkhacaniSnr) April 3, 2022

Is this the Mhango Y'all were twerking for? pic.twitter.com/V3eF5D3Krf — Tsebo Edgar (@edgar_tsebo) April 3, 2022

Mhango is also a waist pic.twitter.com/RIbq4IhMtp — Anga Junior🇿🇦 (@angamjuniorr) April 3, 2022

Another observant fan claimed Bucs do not play a style that will bring the strength of the Malawian out. But he got an instant reply asking him when the playstyle had ever been a problem for the forward.

Since when is the playing style an issue with Mhango? Didn’t he excel under a certified plumber? https://t.co/FWLk95hL0F — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@ZukzFranco) April 3, 2022

While another pointed out what he thinks the problem with Pirates’ attacking front is, another disagreed with him and said team selection by the technical bench is to blame.

Team selection is the problem here more than anything... Is time they gave Peprah a rest and try others, can't we play Mhango with Mabasa upfront? https://t.co/Ntly8YdJhh — PEDI Gent! (@JoeweeCarter90) April 3, 2022

Another frustrated fan hit out at the technical bench, claiming their style of football is torturous and gave a list of players who - in his opinion - should be started instead.

@orlandopirates how much longer are you going to continue torturing your loyal fans with the rubbish nonsense football being played under those two local plumbers?



There’s no way any coach will play Mako, Sam and Dlamini when you have Lorch and Mhango in the team — جوان👑 🔴 DonGeo (@dongeo80sbaby) April 3, 2022

Playing Mako and sam together when Lorch in o Bench playing Shandu infront of Mabaso when Mhango is on Bench we still have a long way — zikara mashaba (@MashabaZikara) April 3, 2022

Were you convinced by how Mhango played? Should he start in the next games? Tell us what you think in the comment section.