Orlando Pirates 'must win all trophies' in Riveiro's third season - Monare and Moloi plead for patience

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare and legend Teboho Moloi have warned fans against expecting too much from the team too soon.

Pirates hope to win second MTN8 Cup in three years

Monare has won it twice

Warns supporters should not expect too much

WHAT HAPPENED: The Buccaneers have been blowing hot and cold in the ongoing campaign, the recent one being a 1-0 loss against Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League's Soweto Derby.

However, they are in the MTN8 Cup final against AmaZulu to be played on Saturday. Despite being in the final, Monare and Moloi have asked the fans to be patient since new coach Jose Riveiro is still building the team.

WHAT HE SAID: "In this project, we also require time to be allowed to grow as a team. Yes, we are in the final but we can’t forget that we are still in a process that requires time, patience, and hard work," Monare said as quoted by Sowetan.

Backpagepix

Then, Moloi insists much more can be expected from Riveiro in his third season.

"The man [Riveiro] signed a three-year contract, so let’s not put him under pressure. Let him build this season and next season, then in his third season, he must win all the trophies on offer. While he’s still building, I think one trophy isn’t bad at all."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Midfielder Monare has further insisted the preparations are top-notch and that is what matters ahead of the Usuthu game.

"What is important now is not the match, but the sessions that we are going to have building up to the game," Monare added.

"Right now, the whole focus is on preparing properly as a team. Have that [positive] mindset, good approach, good attitude and character leading up to the game. We can’t really play the match before the actual game — we are only going to play on Saturday. Right now we are dealing with what is here and obviously as the week progresses everything will take care of itself."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro has been with Pirates for a month and he will have an opportunity to win his first silverware with the team this weekend.

Monare has won the MTN8 Cup twice - with Bidvest Wits six years ago and with Pirates two years ago and will be aiming at winning a third title.

Backpagepix

The midfielder has played just five matches for Bucs this season owing to injuries, but started training this week.

WHAT NEXT: After playing Usuthu on Saturday, Pirates will prepare to play Chiefs in the Black Label Cup semis.