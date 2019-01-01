Orlando Pirates must topple Mamelodi Sundowns in Africa – Moloi

The former Buccaneers player and assistant coach has urged the current squad to fight back and return to continental football

In the wake of their 3-1 win over Black last weekend, legend Teboho Moloi has challenged the current crop of players to learn a thing or two from .

‘Tebza’ has called for more support on new coach Josef Zinnbauer who made his debut last weekend, saying they can still finish second in the Premier Soccer League ( ) to return to Caf competition.

The 51-year-old former midfielder has also praised Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane’s ambitions but wants his former club to reclaim their spot in continental club competitions.

“I like the fact that Pitso always puts more emphasis to say we have to learn from Pirates. Now the boys need to sit down and look at Sundowns, what is it that they must do better compared to Sundowns because the aim is to see Pirates back in Africa,” Moloi told Goal.

“They need to dominate that space again, learn from their mistakes and ensure they compete. Coming to your question, they must finish better as number two so that they return to the .

“In addition, they must win the Nedbank Cup and be in the Caf Confederation Cup. Pirates have to stake their claim in South African and continental football.

“There’s a chance to finish second and number two and we need to really learn from Pitso, you can see the man is driven to succeed. We need to have that hunger to dominate and compete internationally and locally but we need to remove Sundowns from that space and see Pirates as the best in Africa, Sundowns must follow us.

“For now it’s not about winning the league but fixing the house and compete.”

After bagging their maiden win under the German manager, Moloi has praised the players for their hunger and following instructions but believes’ it’s still early to say all is well in the camp.

“It’s a great start for JZ (Josef Zinnbauer) after the team went through a difficult spell and they needed to start on a win, and it was important to hit the ground running,” he added.

“A draw or loss would have raised more suspicions from the people and especially those who didn’t give him a chance. I think they can now build on this win.

“More than anything the players were hungry and we all know the saying that a new broom sweeps clean. In football, this means all the players can raise their hands and tell the coach that I’m here.

“Let’s give them time and normally, I believe in giving the guys five games to really produce the results going forward. The hunger and the will to follow the instructions from the coach, yes they had lapses of concentration there and there but they did well to protect their lead and win the match.”

Moreover, the former mentor is of the view that the 49-year-old has now got an opportunity to understand his troops.

“The win also gave the coach an opportunity to look and decide on his final eleven. They also get to understand some of the things he wanted, to finish and defend the lead and more of these will follow as time goes on but what’s important is that the hunger is back,” continued Moloi.

“Going forward to the second round, I think the boys need to understand what the coach wants and how to execute it and above all to erase the disappointments of the past.

“On where to finish, allow me to be a politician for once: Sundowns was never a dominating force in Africa and they came after us, we opened doors for Sundowns in Africa.”