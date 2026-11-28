Share Follow GOAL on Google

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Augusto Palacios has delivered a stern reality check to the Buccaneers as they prepare to embark on their latest CAF Champions League journey. The 1995 African champions are set to face Tanzanian giants Simba SC this Sunday, but Palacios insists that domestic dominance will mean nothing if the players fail to respect the step up in quality.

Advertisement

The dangers of complacency on the continent

As Orlando Pirates prepare for their highly anticipated CAF Champions League group stage curtain-raiser against Simba SC in Dar es Salaam, legendary former coach Augusto Palacios has urged the squad to remain grounded.

“You see, no one can predict. You are observing. Everyone saw what happened with Mamelodi Sundowns against the team from Angola,” Palacios cautioned when speaking to Soccer Laduma. The Peruvian strategist, who knows the inner workings of the Soweto giants better than most, emphasized that while the club’s recent form is encouraging, the margin for error in Africa is virtually non-existent. Pirates recently showed immense character by snatching a late victory against Golden Arrows, but Palacios believes that same grit must be amplified when they travel beyond South Africa’s borders.

“What I can say is Pirates are top of the log here at home, and the players changed the score in the last minutes against Golden Arrows, and the mentality is positive. You can do it. But we don't need to underestimate anyone. What we need to do outside is go for the points. If we're coming to Orlando, then we're taking the three points. Because remember, after this game, we play at home against the team from Morocco [RS Berkane]. Now, this means now, here it's about points. And I believe in the characters who are at Pirates at the moment,” he added, highlighting the difficulty of the group.

Chasing the elusive second star

The quest for a second continental star remains the ultimate obsession for the Sea Robbers, who have not tasted Champions League glory since their historic 1995 triumph.

Advertisement Advertisement

“You know, in the last game against Golden Arrows, the last four minutes, Pirates scored two goals. I believe if the players are confident and with the club's support, they can go far. But to do this, you need to be confident. The players need to understand. This is not the local league. This is the international league!” Palacios explained. His message is clear: the tactical discipline and physical demands required to secure results in hostile environments like Tanzania or Morocco necessitate a shift in approach that prioritizes defensive solidity and clinical finishing over domestic flair.

Related Topics

Palacios believes the road to the final must be navigated with patience and a focus on incremental progress rather than getting caught up in the hype of a potential title. “I'm confident in the players and the technical team. I believe in the players we have, but they need to be confident to have a good result outside. That I believe. I wish the technical team, you know, good luck, all the best, and we can achieve it. We must not think about the second star now. We must first qualify for the quarterfinals. And then, step by step, we will arrive at the second star,” he concluded.

The role of Bafana Bafana stars

For Pirates to succeed, Palacios expects the senior figures and established internationals within the squad to lead by example.

Advertisement

“Now, you need to consider how many players are in the national team as well. Those players must show consistency to guide the others. This is a squad with a mixture of young and experienced players. It’s very important that they all perform. Why? Firstly, for the country. Secondly, the national coach is watching, and the scouts from overseas are watching, or you can extend [the contract] and renew for better finances. They must perform not just give 100%, but give 200%,” Palacios said.

The incentive for the players extends beyond just club glory, as the Champions League serves as a shop window for European scouts and a proving ground for those looking to cement their spots under Hugo Broos. By delivering a "200%" effort, the Buccaneers can not only move closer to African royalty but also elevate their individual profiles. As the team touches down in Dar es Salaam, the words of their former mentor will surely be ringing in their ears, serving as a reminder that in the CAF Champions League, respect for the opponent is just as important as tactical preparation.