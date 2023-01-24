Edward Motale has advised Orlando Pirates against selling a player to create room for Makhehlene Makhaula, insisting competition should be welcomed.

WHAT HAPPENED: Motale was commenting on the potential arrival of Makhaula at Pirates as a free agent after his contract with AmaZulu expires at the end of the season.

Reports have it that the experienced 33-year-old midfielder has agreed to a move to Orlando Stadium after becoming a consistent performer at Usuthu.

Motale has welcomed the player but believes he should fight for a position at the club as opposed to being picked due to the exit of his direct competition.

WHAT HE SAID: "I don't think anyone must be offloaded. It is good that they are adding so the competition can be tight," Motale told Sowetan.

"They rather be overcrowded in that midfield so they can fight for a place. It is good to have strong competition because if you perform, you will play… as simple as that.

"Unlike a one-way ticket where someone will not be performing but still play. So it is better to know that if they don’t perform, they will go to the bench or grandstand."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Thabang Monare is into the last six months of his contract at Pirates and Motale's sentiments suggest it should be extended.

If that happens, then Makhaula will be forced to fight for a place with Monare, Ben Motshwari and Miguel Timm.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates are preparing to play Marumo Gallants in their next PSL game while AmaZulu and Makhaula prepare for Richards Bay this weekend.